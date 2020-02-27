Police are redirecting traffic on Pipeline Road in Aiken after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Thursday.
The collision, that occurred at 2:33 p.m., completely knocked down a power pole that stood just in front of Bethel Baptist Church, leaving lines scattered in the roadway.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries from the collision.
Aiken Electric Cooperative was called to work the scene.
Highway Patrol reports the vehicle also struck a stop sign.
The collision is under further investigation.
