The National Weather Service is warning that some of the coldest air so far this season will be in Aiken and surrounding areas Tuesday night with most locations having lows in the mid 20s.

Low temperatures will return Wednesday night with most locations having lows in the mid 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

The Midlands of South Carolina and the Central Savannah River area of Georgia is also under a lake wind advisory from noon Tuesday through early Wednesday morning.

The American Red Cross offers tips for preventing frozen pipes on its website: www.redcross.org. They include the following:

• Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around plumbing.

Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.

• Let cold water drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes.

• Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night.

• If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

To insulate exposed pipes, the Red Cross recommends using products such as a pipe sleeve, heat tape or heat cable. Newspapers also can be used to protect pipes.

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information comes available.