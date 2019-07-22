A cold front that is expected to sweep across much of South Carolina might be a welcome break from the 90-degree heat, but it may bring thunderstorms and hazardous weather to the Palmetto State.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather warning to the Midlands and the CSRA, including Aiken County, on Monday morning. The warming states there is a "slight risk" for heavy rainfall and a "marginal risk" for severe weather.
A cold front will move into The Midlands and CSRA tomorrow. There is a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall and Marginal Risk of Severe Weather. The primary hazards are flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/FwTeGt6pbi— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 22, 2019
There is also a potential for localized flash flooding and damaging winds throughout the Midlands and the CSRA.
The cold front is expected to reach the state on Tuesday. Current weather forecasts call for a high chance of thunderstorms and showers throughout Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Over the next few days, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s, while lows will be in the mid 60s.
To keep up with hazardous weather outlooks issued by the National Weather Service, visit forecast.weather.gov.