With just under a month until the September equinox, Cold Creek Nurseries celebrated Labor Day with a cookout on Saturday, saying farewell to summer and hello to fall.
“Cold Creek is a place where all seasons become traditions, so for each season, we kind of kick that off with some type of open house or hot dog event,” said Michaela Berley, manager of Cold Creek’s retail store.
“It’s kind of a celebration of the ending of the summer, getting ready for fall, an opportunity to bring people out and, again, prepare for the changing of the seasons.”
The event not only shows people what's available for fall, it offers a chance for folks to socialize with friends and neighbors over some hot dogs while listening to live music. Berley said there are some people who have grown together just from seeing one another at Cold Creek events.
The events also benefit charity. In exchange for lunch, Cold Creek takes a donation to donate to charity, each time a different organization.
Saturday's cookout benefitted True Justice International.
"It's an organization to combat human trafficking, which is a real serious problem," Berley said.
Cold Creek is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.