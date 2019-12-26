With Clemson playing Ohio State on Saturday in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals, several fans from Aiken are revved up and will be in Glendale, Arizona, for the Fiesta Bowl.
Tripp Bryan and Teresa Haas are among the Clemson faithful who will be rooting for the Tigers to win their second consecutive national championship.
Born and raised in Aiken, Bryan has immersed himself in the Clemson spirit since he was 6.
As a child, Bryan's parents would pack up their family on the weekends and drive the two-and-a-half hours to Clemson for the home games. It's a tradition he now shares with his own family whenever the opportunity arises.
This year, however, will be the second time Bryan's wife and children will be watching the Clemson game from the warm comfort of their living room while he and a few fraternity brothers from his Presbyterian College days take off to Arizona.
Bryan's wife, Melissa, sends him off with her blessing.
"She says, 'Have fun, be safe, go Tigers.'" Bryan said. "She is such an awesome lady to let me go without her."
Bryan describes his passion for the Tigers as a hobby that has gotten more expensive with each of the team's wins.
"They've just had an amazing run, but I need a better-paying job for my hobby," Bryan joked.
Bryan is the president of the Aiken County Clemson Club. For the last four years, he has booked reservations prior to the playoff games.
"For the last four years, I've had our rooms booked by February," Bryan said. "You get reduced rates when you book that early instead of the inflated playoff rate."
Bryan uses the football games, especially the ones held in Clemson, as the ultimate family time.
In preparation for the home games, the Bryans pack up their RV on Friday and spend the weekend exploring the local restaurants and shops before tailgating at the games. They'll also reconnect with friends from the area before returning to Aiken.
The Bryans typically spend seven weekends a year in Clemson. Bryan said Clemson has given him great values along with family times and memories that can't be replaced.
"It's all I ever know to do in the fall," Bryan said. "A lot of it is football, but a lot of it is family oriented," Bryan said. "It's just second nature to me and my family. I can't think of a time when I didn't have fun when I was there. Clemson is a part of our lives. It's woven into who we are."
Haas, like Bryan, has been a Clemson fan since childhood.
"My love for Clemson started when I was a little girl with my father taking me to Clemson football games," Haas said. "I never get tired of seeing the Clemson Tigers run down 'The Hill.' I still get goosebumps every time. Those are times that I will always treasure."
Going to the Clemson games has been a family affair Haas and her husband, Dale, have passed to the younger generations of her family.
"The whole family atmosphere of going to games, tailgating, being with friends and family are the most special things about it for me," Haas said. "It's just a really fun hobby."
Haas describes her love for Clemson as a "natural progression." She is a proud Clemson graduate and has supported the university in any way she could. Currently, she serves on the Clemson University Board of Visitors. The members act as goodwill ambassadors for the university and are liaisons between Clemson and the community.
Haas and her husband are planning to attend the Fiesta Bowl and hope they'll be able to cheer for another Clemson victory. They have attended every national championship game Clemson has won in football, including the 1981 team that went undefeated and won the Orange Bowl.