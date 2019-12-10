Authorities are investigating a Monday evening structure fire that occurred in the Clearwater area that injured a responding firefighter.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Midland Valley Fire Department received a call for a structure fire at 4428 Augusta Road, Assistant Fire Chief Clay Chipley said.
A shed in the back yard was on fire when crews arrived at the house, Chipley said.
The fire was so intense that it melted the neighboring home's siding.
While putting out the fire, oxygen tanks in the shed exploded, injuring a firefighter, Chipley said.
The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment and was later released.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
There was an arrest in May on a previous fire at the same address, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
The owners of the home declined to comment on the fire.