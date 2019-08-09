A Clearwater man is facing a trio of charges following his arrest Friday, according to jail records and information from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Fields is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said Friday evening. Those charges are reflected in the Aiken County detention center detainee database.
It is not immediately clear who or what Fields allegedly targeted.
The Sheriff's Office on Friday morning announced deputies were searching along Jefferson Davis Highway for an armed robbery suspect. The suspect was at the time described as a white man wearing jeans and glasses.
Fields was arrested at the Kozy Kort motel in Clearwater, according to Abdullah.
The Sheriff's Office first announced the search via the office's new mobile app, ACSO.