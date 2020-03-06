At Clearwater Elementary, staff and students closed out the school week Friday with an event that was part book fair and part pep rally.
"This whole week we had Read Across America," said Reading Interventionist Kelly Schultz. "…Today we're doing our character parade that we do each year where we just celebrate our love for reading. We want the kids to be excited about having books in their hands, so this was a good opportunity for them to do book studies and just have fun."
Read Across America is an annual National Education Association campaign that aims to motivate children to read books. Schultz, who organizes most of the Read Across America events at Clearwater Elementary, said the school ends the week each year with a character parade where each class votes on a favorite book and dresses up as characters from those books.
Students who picked "Where the Wild Things Are" wore pointed golden crowns; those who picked "The Tale of Despereaux" wore paper animal masks. Others dressed up as band players from "Bud not Buddy," or characters from Dr. Seuss' books.
One such character was Principal Trey Laube, who dressed as the Lorax.
"The office decided to do 'The Lorax,'" Laube said. "They try to do a different thing every year, so this year I'm the Lorax. I'm probably as bald as the Lorax is … I speak for the trees."
Schultz, who wore purple from head to toe as Purplicious, a fairy from the Pinkalicious book series, said Midland Valley High School students were among those volunteering to read with the children this week. Schultz said seeing older students read encouraged her students to read, too.
"They've been reading with buddies from other grade levels," Schultz said. "We've had district people come in to read, we've had police officers come into read. They've had special games and activities each day in class.
"We're in a digital age now," she continued. "Everybody wants a phone or an iPad in their hands, but this gives them the chance to have books in their hands and get excited about books."
Following the parade, the students taped two of the school's staff to a wall to celebrate donating over 500 pairs of socks for local nonprofits Kisses for Carly and Sock It to Epilepsy.
Despite the exciting festivities, passion for literature remained at the heart of the event.
"Reading is the foundation of everything," Laube said. "This gives them the chance not only to read – and it encourages them to read – but then to have a little fun bringing their characters to life and their books to life."