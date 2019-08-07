For the 10th year in a row residents of the Clearwater Village apartment complex shared food and fun with local law enforcement personnel in observance of National Night Out.
The nationwide event celebrated by 16,000 communities is held on the second Tuesday of August each year with a goal to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Resident Manager Sonya Kent said the apartment complex has taken part in the event for the past 10 years and is thankful for law enforcement officers for participating.
"It's always good to have everybody come out and meet their neighbors and meet the local law enforcement who are here to protect them," Kent said.
Guests were treated to free balloon animals, food, drink and raffle prize giveaways.
Local kids were able to explore the inside of a Midland Valley firetruck and meet Molly, an Aiken County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit dog.
Kelis Smith, an 11-year-old Clearwater Village apartment complex tenant, said she has gone to the National Night Out event for the past three years.
"I like to go up to police officers every single year and ask them questions about their jobs," Smith said.
Sgt. Mary Frantz and Sgt. Jason Todd with the Sheriff's Office gave out popcorn and sticker badges to children as they spoke about their roles as law enforcement officers.
"We enjoy coming out here and joining the community to try to give back from the law enforcement side to the community," Todd said. "In today's time it's a priority to have that connection within our community."
Frantz said Eliza Mosley, a volunteer at the complex, is a huge help in organizing the event each year.
"She is definitely a strong contact for this community," Frantz said. "She reaches out us whenever they need help with something. It's good to have that relationship all year long and not just one day."
In addition to celebrating the day with food and fun, SSG Stephen Shunn, special operations/community services with the Sheriff's Office, said the shared support between the community and law enforcement is a goal of the national event.
"It's not just coming in here with blue lights," Shunn said. "They can actually see us and talk to us and shake our hand. That helps build support in the community that we are here for them at the good times and not just the bad times."