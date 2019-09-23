Kansas will bring its “Point of Know Return Tour" to the Miller Theater in Augusta on Feb. 28, 2020.
Doors will open at 7 p.m, and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit millertheateraugusta.com.
Kansas has had a legendary career spanning more than four decades and establishing itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands, according to a news release from the Miller.
The "garage band" from Topeka, Kansas, released its debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and has gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.
The group's catalog includes 15 studio albums and five live albums.
The band has produced eight gold albums; three sextuple-platinum albums, “Leftoverture,” “Point of Know Return” and “Best of Kansas”; one platinum live album, “Two for the Show”; and two 1 million-selling gold singles, “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”
Kansas appeared on the Billboard charts for more than 200 weeks throughout the '70s and '80s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan, according to the release.
“Carry On Wayward Son” continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and “Dust In the Wind” has been played on the radio more than 3 million times, according to the release.