The Aiken County Historical Society's annual fall meeting is this weekend, and a Palmetto State native of note will be the guest speaker.
Cecil Williams was a prominent witness to the civil rights movement. Born and raised in Orangeburg, he began his photography career when he was just 9 years old.
He went on to photograph much of the civil rights movement across South Carolina, including pivotal moments such as sit-ins and the Orangeburg Massacre.
A photographic exhibit, "Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery," which features Williams' photography is on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum through Oct. 6.
The exhibit contains 40 black and white photographs taken by Williams throughout the '50s, '60s and '70s. It contains samples from Williams' photo book, "Unforgettable." The photographs largely pertain to the Civil Rights movement in South Carolina.
In addition to being a professional photographer, Williams is also a publisher, inventor, author and architect.
Williams will speak about his experiences in South Carolina history during the meeting Sunday. The event will be held at the AECOM Center for Performing Arts from 3-5 p.m.
The event is free to the public and is co-sponsored by the city of Aiken and AECOM.
"Having Mr. Williams here is a great honor," said Allen Riddick, president of the Aiken County Historical Society. "He’s been an eye witness to the civil rights movement, an eyewitness to history and he tells a good story about it."
There will be a reception after the talk with food and refreshments.
For more information, call Riddick at 803-649-6050.