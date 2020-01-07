Dr. Bobby Donaldson, a Civil Rights historian who has contributed to several projects and documentaries on the era, will be the keynote speaker for the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration presented by Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 in USCA's Convocation Center.
Donaldson is an associate professor of history and the director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, according to a news release from the colleges.
He will speak on the event’s theme, based on a quote by Dr. King: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
Donaldson, a native of Augusta, has received numerous awards and honors for his work, including the Helen Kohn Henning Prize from the Historic Columbia Foundation; a Michael J. Mungo Undergraduate Teaching Award; the John N. Gardener Inspirational Faculty Award; and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Social Justice Award.
He also has been recognized by the S.C. House of Representatives for his teaching, research and community efforts as well as a recipient of the S.C. Governor’s Award in Historic Preservation and the S.C. Governor’s Humanities Award.
“Dr. Donaldson is a dynamic speaker and will speak to the theme from a historical perspective while ensuring the theme is relevant. This promises to be another spectacular program for the entire community as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Stephanie Franklin, the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration committee.
The event will be free and open to the public.