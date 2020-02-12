Members of the city will meet with parties involved with the Woodside Plantation deer culling to conduct "due diligence" in a private meeting on Friday.
The meeting is meant as a regroup to "make sure that everything that was articulated and stipulated in the management plan is enforced and played out," and that proper safety measures are in place, said Aiken City Council member Andrea Gregory.
Gregory, who represents the Woodside area, personally plans to address the post-kill sites she witnessed at Woodside.
Gregory met with Woodside Plantation residents Tuesday night to view areas where blood was still visible from recent deer killings, some of which were very close to residents' homes and areas residents use frequently.
Mayor Rick Osbon weighed in Wednesday on the issue of deer culling cleanup in Woodside, stating he understands why residents are uncomfortable with having the culling activity so close to their homes.
"I felt uncomfortable with it also," Osbon said after visiting the area with City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The permit issued to Woodside by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources currently allows for "personnel of Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association to take up to 100 white-tailed deer from Woodside Plantation located in Aiken County" by sharpshooting with firearms.
A "significant number of the total amount of deer that are supposed to be culled" have been killed so far, said Gregory.
Additionally, the permit disallows "(unauthorized) entry onto private property (and) separate permission must be obtained from the landowner or their representative."
In 2019, the Woodside community voted in favor of harvesting deer in the area as a means of thinning the herd and thus hopefully reducing damage in the neighborhood, which many residents have been fighting against.
Gregory said that the mess "shows a lack of professionalism."
Charlie Call, president of the property owners association, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The request for the deer culling began after two Deer Spotlight Surveys were conducted by Folk Land Management INC., a company of Woodland and Wildlife Consultants, on the nights of Sept. 17 and, 2018, and then again on Nov. 19 and 20, 2019, according to the email sent between Folk Land Management and Charlie Call on Dec. 9.
The September survey rendered a total of 99 deer with a total density of 13.3 acres per deer, while the November survey rendered 113 deer with a total density of 10.9 acres per deer.
These results "indicate a high population of deer on the (Woodside) property."
Folk Land Management recommended utilizing annual spotlight surveys to "build a historical database of deer population to aid in the decision-making process for deer management."
City Council considered the first vote on an ordinance allowing guns to be fired within city limits to conduct the deer cull on Sept. 9, and passed the ordinance Nov. 11.
Shooting firearms within the city limits is still illegal outside the cull, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
Prior to the amendment being changed, the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association conducted two surveys using Survey Monkey, followed by one formal ballot vote to determine the extent of the deer issue with Woodside residents.
The first survey was conducted in October 2015 with results indicating that "there was not enough support or reason to pursue any additional actions."
The second survey was conducted in May 2018 and provided "significant evidence of a growing deer herd problem."
The "official ballot vote" was sent to all registered property owners later in 2019. There were 1,330 votes "in favor of harvesting the excess deer" while 746 votes were against the harvesting.
Woodside Resident Debbie Hitchens said the vote was "flawed," as residents who pay multiple property dues are supposed to be allowed a vote per property, according to the Woodside convenants. All residents, however, were only allowed one vote regardless of the number of properties owned.
Hitchens added that she and several other residents were unaware that this vote was the deciding factor for the cull.
The Department of Natural resources issued the permit to the Property Owners Association on Dec. 30 with an expiration date of March 1.
After an "outstanding fee" of $6,250 was paid by Woodside to the city on Feb. 5, the culling was permitted to begin with the restrictions of the cull lasting until Feb. 27 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on "specific days" Sunday through Thursday.
An additional business license was issued to Lowcounty Wildlife Specialists LLC, the company conducting the cull, on Jan. 30 and was insured up to $2 million through Colony Insurance Company on Feb. 3, according to documentation provided by Bedenbaugh.
Some residents have claimed to have heard gunshots close to their homes outside of the permitted 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. deer culling period.
Documentation dated Jan. 27 between Public Safety Cheif Charles Barranco and Wildlife Manager Paul Johns says that sharpshooters conducting the cull use "rifles with sound suppressor" and that the type of ammunition is "frangible and dispatch(es) the deer in as humane a way as possible."
On Tuesday, Bedenbaugh said the Aiken Department of Public Safety has been responding to reports of gunshots at Woodside but were unable to locate the source of the shots.
Woodside is adjacent to the county, Bedenbaugh said, where gunfire is permitted. The gunfire may come from hunters but also could be from target practice, Bedenbaugh said.