The City of Aiken has wrapped up relocating the Finance Department and City Manager's Office from 135 Laurens St. S.W. into a temporary location.
Starting Monday, the city's Finance Department will conduct business on the first floor of the Municipal Building – located at 214 Park Ave. S.W. – until renovations on the city's future financial hub are complete.
Residents will be able to pay water bills, taxes and business license fees at this location.
The renovations on the future financial hub at 107 Chesterfield St. S.W., or the former Regions Bank building, are not set to be complete until late 2020 to early 2021, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Thursday.
The move is part of the agreement the city made when it sold the current building in mid-January for $1.3 million. Terms called for the city to vacate the property by June 30.
The proceeds from the sale will go toward the cost of acquiring and renovating the Regions Bank building, including a three-story addition to accommodate the department's approximate 50 employees.
The interior renovations for the future headquarters are set to be complete this month, Bedenbaugh said, though the outer renovations may take a while longer.
"It's safe to say we may begin to see work on the outside of the future headquarters within the next few months," Bedenbaugh said.
The estimated cost of the transitional move, including the transfer of names on documents and such, is $15,000, nearly $20,000 less than the original estimated amount. Part of this savings came from not relocating staff to the old Public Safety Building on Laurens Street as originally planned, Bedenbaugh said, and staff doing a majority of the moving themselves.
The future use of 135 Laurens St. S.W. location is currently unknown, Bedenbaugh said, but the building will be locked Monday.
The night drop, which residents use to drop off water bill payments, is located across from Harper Realty on Park Avenue which is beside the Municipal Building.
All phone numbers will remain the same and payments can still be made online at cityofaikensc.gov.
City Council has additionally been discussing the possibility of constructing a downtown parking garage concurrent with the renovations of the consolidated headquarters.
Council originally had until April 30 to decide on the garage but postponed the decision due to COVID-19 pandemic-related issues.
The discussion has been further postponed, Bedenbaugh said.
For more information, call the Finance Department at 803-642-7600 or the City Manager's office at 803-642-7654.