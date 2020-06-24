The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department can now offer financial aid to children 18 younger to participate in city-hosted recreational activities of their choice.
The department has set up a scholarship program called Fun Funds that offers registration fee assistance for underprivileged youths within the Aiken city limits.
"... The benefit [of the program] is to make our youth programs affordable to those who would otherwise be unable to participate," said Jessica Campbell, director of the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
To qualify for the program, each child will need to pay a $20 registration fee for each program or activity. A child may only receive $100 per fiscal year in funding from the $8,000 total fund.
A child must receive free or reduced lunch from a public school or be an active participant in the South Carolina EBT Food Stamp Program.
Applications for activities, including sports and summer camps, will be accepted up to two weeks prior to the state date of each activity.
An application must be completed for each child and for each interested activity/program by a parent or legal guardian. Only completed applications will be accepted.
Submitting a Fun Funds application does not guarantee enrollments into an activity or program. If approved for funding and the activity is full, participants will be given the option to enroll in a different activity/program.
Fun Funds cannot be used to pay non-resident fees or for late fees. If a child lives out of Aiken city limits a non-resident fee must be paid.
For more information and questions about eligibility, call Odell Weeks 803-642-7631 or the Smith–Hazel Recreation Center at 803-642-7634, or visit the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook page.