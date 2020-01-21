While Aiken's "leaf season" is near an end, the discussion of what to do with the city's accumulated leaf and yard debris is not.
On Jan. 13, the Aiken City Council voted unanimously to continue the discussion on proposed changes to Aiken's yard trash ordinance.
Several citizens stepped forward to note some of the suggested changes Council put forward for the ordinance could not be done in certain areas of the city.
The suggested changes include:
- Defining yard trash as those items created by normal and routine residential property maintenance.
- One stop per residence.
- One pile per residence that is limited to 12 feet in length and will be subject to additional charges. Charges accrued on properties with no active water account billed to property owner and levied on taxes.
Additionally, leaf piles may not be placed under utility lines or tree limbs with less than 20 feet of overhead clearance.
The ordinance is for "residential use for residential purpose" and would not require the city to pick up in businesses that are in "commercial lots" or "homes."
Jane Page Thompson, a resident of Aiken and local real estate agent, said areas such as Hayne Avenue where businesses and homes live side by side rely on "community leaf piles" and would not be able to conform to the new ordinance.
"If you're trying to improve (the ordinance), one of the things you can do if you're anchoring the truck to drop is to pick up the the entire pile from the entire neighborhood," Thompson said.
Another issue Thompson brought up was the 12-foot length requirements, which some streets, such as Knox Avenue, would not be able to abide by.
"Some streets only have a road width of 20 feet," Thompson said. "We also have no power lines that are taller than 20 feet, they haven't been replaced. If you get a 12-foot yard pile for every house on my street, we ain't getting down our street."
Thompson added that the section of the ordinance that stated "at no time can trash be placed under utility lines or tree limbs with less than 20 feet of overhead clearance" would not be suitable for neighborhoods with "old growth trees."
Additional concerns brought before Council were the issues with leaf blowers blowing leaves into areas without picking them up, causing them to be sent back into streets and residences.
Council will continue to do research on the suggestions and continue the discussion at the next Council meeting.