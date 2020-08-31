The Aiken City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10, to consider extending the city's mask ordinance.
The original ordinance was passed July 13 and requires customers to wear face coverings inside food and retail establishments. The extension would last for 61 days, the same length as the original ordinance.
In restaurants, masks must be worn by customers who are waiting to be served or moving around the restaurant. The mask may be removed after the customer is seated.
Face coverings do not have to be worn outside or on sidewalks if social distancing of 6 feet or more can be achieved.
In gyms, masks must be worn unless the person is actively exercising.
Children aged 5 and younger are not required to wear a mask.
Residents who refuse to wear a mask or refuse to leave an area where masks are required could face a summons for trespassing, with a maximum penalty of $1,087 and/or 30 days in jail.
The meeting will be held in the City Council chambers at 214 Park Ave. S.W. at 5 p.m.
Due to social distancing requirements, only 22 citizens will be allowed in the chambers at a time during the meeting.
The original ordinance was passed 5-2 by the council, with Ed Girardeau and Kay Brohl dissenting.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recently released data supporting the effectiveness of mask ordinances in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
For more information on the mask ordinance, visit the City of Aiken's website.