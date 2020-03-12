Thoroughbreds named for two local private schools are among the entries in the City of Aiken Trophy, which will be the feature race during the 78th Aiken Trials on Saturday.
Aiken Prep and Mead Hall are owned and trained by Glenn Thompson, who attended Aiken Preparatory School and Mead Hall Episcopal School.
Thompson also is the breeder of Aiken Prep.
“I was fond of both schools,” said Thompson, who regularly spends the winter at the Aiken Training Track, where the Trials will be held.
Thompson was at Mead Hall when he was in the third grade.
“I started fourth grade at Aiken Prep, and I was there through the ninth grade,” Thompson said. “Aiken Prep had a big influence on my life. My family broke up when I was young, and Aiken Prep filled a very important void.”
In 2012, Aiken Prep merged with Mead Hall and ceased to exist.
“It wasn’t like your normal school,” Thompson said of Aiken Prep. “You went in at 8:30 in the morning and you stayed there until 6:30 at night. They also had boarders there, but there were only about 60 kids in the whole school. They had really good teachers that taught character a lot, and they really cared about the kids.”
As for the horses named after the schools, Aiken Prep is a 9-year-old gelding, and Mead Hall is a 5-year-old gelding.
Aiken Prep has won four of his 59 career races while earning $239,967. He has finished second nine times and third six times.
Mead Hall has a career record of two wins and one third in 10 races. He has earned $88,030.
The gelding finished second in last year’s City of Aiken Trophy, but that result isn’t included in Mead Hall's record because the Aiken Trials events aren’t official races.
Thompson bought Mead Hall for his father, New Jersey-based trainer Willard Thompson, for $15,000 at a 2016 thoroughbred yearling auction in Maryland. The younger Thompson came up with the name for the horse and also trained him. Later, the elder Thompson, who died in 2018, gave Mead Hall to his son as a birthday present.
“They are both happy and healthy,” said Thompson of Mead Hall and Aiken Prep. “I think they both will run well. They have done some schooling in the starting gate and all that kind of stuff.”
Logan Bearden will ride Aiken Prep, and Abraham Ramos will be aboard Mead Hall.
Other thoroughbreds entered in the City of Aiken Trophy are Mead Avenue, Man of Chrome, McClure and Tote Board. Their jockeys will be Adan Moreno, Trey Byrd, Sarah Cundith and Lamonte Smalls, respectively.
Mead Avenue, which has the same name as a street near the Training Track, is a two-time winner in 15 career races. He also has finished third three times while earning $40,937.
Alberto Velasquez owns and trains the 4-year-old gelding.
Mead Avenue’s breeder is former Aiken Training Track President Cary Frommer.
Frommer is the trainer of McClure and owns the 5-year-old gelding in partnership with Wynnstay Farm. McClure has won once and finished third once in his six career races while earning $17,360.
Adirondack Rose Thoroughbreds’ Man of Chrome is a 6-year-old gelding that has a second and a third, but no wins, during 25 career races. Trained by William Allyn, he has earned $18,295.
Man of Chrome was third in the 2019 City of Aiken Trophy.
Travis Durr and Jason McCutchen own Tote Board, who also is trained by McCutchen.
The 3-year-old filly has won once in three career races and has earned $14,490.
The City of Aiken Trophy will be run in honor of thoroughbred owner and breeder Gustav Schickedanz, who died last June at the age of 90.
A member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, Schickedanz owned a farm near Springfield and visited there during the winter so he could be near his horses at the Aiken Training Track.
There will be four other races for thoroughbreds on the Aiken Trials program.
Also scheduled are races that will be conducted by U.S. Pony Racing, a Maryland-based organization.
Gates will open at 10 a.m., and the post time for the first race will be 12:20 p.m.
The Aiken Training Track is at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.