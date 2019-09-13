The City of Aiken will hold a special meeting Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center to discuss future development projects in the city’s opportunity zone.
The City of Aiken and Thomas P. Miller & Associates are evaluating future development projects in the city’s opportunity zone.
According to a City of Aiken news release, the meeting is open to the public and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Opportunity Zones incentive is a new community investment tool established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to encourage long-term investments in low-income urban and rural communities nationwide, the release reads.
Aiken has one opportunity zone, and the city is in the process of identifying development opportunities in this area that address community needs.
“We are conducting a public meeting to seek input from community members about the types of development/investment that are most needed in Aiken’s opportunity zone,” the release reads. “The meeting will be an opportunity for you to offer your insights to help the city better understand local economic development priorities.”
More information and a site map of Aiken’s opportunity zone can be found on https://www.aikensc.biz/.
The Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center is located at 841 Edgefield Ave, NW.