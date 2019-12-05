The Aiken Steeplechase Association has found a new home for its events, and Aiken City Council will consider assisting the organization financially with the purchase of the property, according to a news release issued by the City of Aiken on Thursday.
The approximately 140-acre parcel of land is on the eastern edge of Aiken and is bordered by Richland Avenue, Old Wagener Road and Rudy Mason Parkway.
An ordinance scheduled for first reading before Aiken City Council on Monday would provide $1.5 million to help the Steeplechase Association purchase the property.
There will also be a public hearing on the ordinance.
One million dollars of that amount will be in the form of a grant from the City of Aiken and $500,000 will be in the form of a loan that will be repaid to the city.
“The funds committed to this partnership are a combination of Accommodations Tax proceeds, legally to allocation in support of tourism, and Capital Project Sales Sales Tax funds approved by voters for the preservation of greenspace in the community,” the news release states.
The Steeplechase Association conducts two events annually – the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase – that are held at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.