Construction is underway to improve stormwater retention and enhance beautification in six downtown Aiken parkways.
"We are improving the storm water retention of the parkways along Park Avenue from Newberry (Street) down to the Train Depot," said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. "The project is going to put in more absorbent plantings. It'll minimize and reduce some of the bio-swells, and most importantly make them more usable."
Bedenbaugh said the renovations to the parkways are a Capital Projects Sales Tax IV project and will cost about $785,000 total. The bioretention retrofits will be done on five parkways, with the sixth (between York and Fairfield streets) only receiving the addition of a walking path, according to city documents.
The construction projects to improve the stormwater retention includes repairing existing drainage systems within the parkways and adding additional under-drain and drainage structures.
Beautification projects being done in the parkways include putting in several different species of native plants, such as shrubs, perennials, and ornamental grasses, and the construction of walking paths and lighting systems, according to city documents.
Construction, being done by AOS Speciality Contractors, began in September.
Previous projects were done in the past several years to enhance the drainage of the parkways, but Bedenbaugh said those projects didn't work as "much as we hoped," which is why the city is revisiting the issue of drainage now.
The project, Bedenbaugh said, is on schedule and should be completed around the end of 2019.
"We don't anticipate any significant traffic impact during the construction project," he added.
Staff writer Colin Demarest contributed to this report.