Around a dozen police cars blocked off parts of York Street on Monday morning after a man was struck by a vehicle.
A City of Aiken sanitation employee was hit by a vehicle Monday morning on York Street near the Vocational Rehabilitation Department, according to Aiken Public Safety.
"At 9:53 a.m. we received a report of a collision involving a city employee," said Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Mahoney said the worker was working off the sanitation truck when hit and that there are serious injuries. City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh during a Monday night City Council work session said the employee is in an intensive care unit at University Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle has been charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
"South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision due to the fact that it was a city employee," Mahoney said, adding the Aiken Public Safety collision team will be going a thorough reconstruction of the collision to go along with Highway Patrol's investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for more information.