The City of Aiken's annual Trunk or Treat event closed early on Saturday due to rain setting in over Citizen's Park just 45 minutes into the event's duration.
Visitors who made it into the park before the rain enjoyed visiting several decorative car trunks where children in costumes were able to get candy and play games.
Tim Behling, recreation program coordinator, said it was unfortunate that the rain set in but was proud the event brought out at least 1,500 attendees.
"It was a great turnout and great participation," Behling said. "We're thankful for our sponsors, vendors and trunkers. Everything was set and ready to go but we just lost the battle to the weather."
Behling said there are no plans to reschedule the event but that the city looks forward to hold its annual Trunk or Treat next year around the same time.