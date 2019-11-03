Ongoing efforts to make major improvements to address stormwater drainage and traffic issues on the busy Whiskey Road corridor include the City of Aiken’s pursuit of funds from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Aiken filed an application with the Infrastructure Bank in early September asking for $30 million.
The money would be used for a Whiskey Road-Powderhouse Road connector and an extension of South Centennial Avenue.
The total cost of that project would be $37 million, Bedenbaugh said.
Aiken is prepared to match $7 million of the amount it is requesting from the Infrastructure Bank.
“It would reduce traffic on Whiskey Road by up to 23%,” said Bedenbaugh of the project. “It also would open up hundreds of acres for potential development. Those are the two main drivers of it.”
There are several sources for the $7 million that Aiken is planning to spend.
“The money is coming from Capital Project Sales Tax IV, it’s coming from the monies we have set aside for road infrastructure and it’s coming from hospitality tax funds, which can be used to construct roads that move visitors through town,” Bedenbaugh said.
Aiken County voters approved Capital Project Sales Tax IV last November.
Aiken’s share of the proceeds is expected to be approximately $50.9 million, and the city allotted $8 million for Whiskey Road-related upgrades.
Some of that $8 million, however, is needed for engineering expenses, Bedenbaugh said, so other sources of funds had to be found.
A state legislative act created the Infrastructure Bank in 1997 “to focus greater attention on larger transportation projects and thereby allow SCDOT (South Carolina Department of Transportation) to devote resources to other important transportation projects," according to the Infrastructure Bank’s website.
The Infrastructure Bank is based in Columbia and governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by the governor, the president of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
They include Vice Chairman Ernest Duncan of Aiken.
The chairman of South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission is an ex-officio member.
The Infrastructure Bank provides loans and other types of financial assistance.
In information posted on its website earlier this year, the Infrastructure Bank reported that it had a future project funding capacity of around $728 million.
“I suspect there were a number of other jurisdictions that also turned in applications,” Bedenbaugh said. “We have acknowledgement that our application has been received. At some point, we will be invited to make a presentation to the Infrastructure Bank’s board. Then, at some after that, we will find out if we were awarded the funds. As of now, I do not know when we can expect to hear from the Infrastructure Bank that they are ready for us to make our presentation.”
Receiving assistance wouldn’t be unprecedented.
“We’ve gotten Infrastructure Bank money before here in the city,” Bedenbaugh said. “The project at (the intersection of) Dougherty Road and Whiskey Road is an Infrastructure Bank project. We also have Infrastructure Bank money to widen University Parkway, and that work is ongoing. Plus, the Hitchcock Parkway intersection and safety improvement project that will begin next summer is an Infrastructure Bank project.”
Aiken County is focusing on Whiskey Road’s stormwater drainage issues. Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, a civil engineering firm, is in the process of preparing a design for a drainage system for the county that is scheduled to be finished by July 2020.
The design includes an open channel in an area between Whiskey and Banks Mill roads through which stormwater will travel.
The county is expected to receive nearly $75.3 million in proceeds from Capital Project Sales Tax IV, and it has allotted $9 million from that amount to deal with stormwater drainage issues on Whiskey Road.