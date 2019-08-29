Students can get tutoring help for free with a new City of Aiken program.
Each Tuesday, Earline Coates, an adjunct instructor at Aiken Technical College, will help children with their schoolwork.
Sessions will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave.
Students younger than 14 are required to have a parent or guardian with them at the sessions.
Carla Lofton brought her nieces, Paisley and Kylie Bowers, to the session. She said having tutoring sessions for free was a "great" resource for the kids.
"I think it's nice that they're doing this," Lofton said.
The facility is equipped with a computer lab, which is available for students' use during the tutoring sessions.
"We are lucky to have a local volunteer who donates her time and talents to provide a welcoming environment for students to study," said Recreation Program Supervisor Sam Radford.
Coates, who also substitute teaches in the Aiken County Public School District, first suggested the idea for the tutor sessions.
"After having several community meetings with The Toole Hill Concerned Citizens and Mrs. Lessie B. Price, the representative for this area, the dream became a reality," Coates said.
Radford said the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department hopes to add more tutors as attendance in the program increases.
For more information about the program, call the Aiken Senior and Youth Center at 803-643-2181.