The City of Aiken is returning to normal with its water billing.
The city announced Tuesday on its website it will resume issuing late fees on any remaining balance due on water bills after the due date of the May 20, and will resume service cutoffs for non-payment.
Such practices were originally suspended in mid-March after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster urged companies not to disconnect customers for nonpayment during a public health emergency.
The City of North Augusta, however, will hold off on utility disconnections until July 7, giving residents over a month to get current on their bills.
Finance Director Cammie Hayes updated North Augusta City Council on the utility plans during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
“Gov. McMaster has issued another letter to the Office of Regulatory Staff and that was dated May 13, 2020, and he rescinded his request that utilities refrain from service cutoffs,” Hayes said.
She said the letter encouraged utilities to develop phased plans of disconnections as well as payment plans and customer referrals to local organizations.
“The good news for North Augusta is we already do that,” Hayes said.
“We already have a payment plan in place if you are eligible based on your payment history, we also already refer citizens that are in need of financial assistance to organizations that we are aware of provide that type of assistance and we will continue to do so and try to match those folks up with someone that can assist them if they’re eligible.”
She said the plan is to resume disconnections of utilities on July 7 so residents have until 5 p.m. on July 6 to catch up on delinquent utility balances.
“We plan to start robo-calls to those with delinquent balances encouraging them to go ahead and come in, not obviously wait until July 6 to make those payments,” she said.
City of Aiken water customers can call the Finance Department at 803-642-7603.