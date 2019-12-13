Members of Aiken City Council extended their gratitude to over 300 city employees at the annual Awards Luncheon on Friday.
Once a year, the city closes at noon to host a luncheon in order to thank the employees who serve the over 31,000 Aiken residents in their day-to-day-lives, said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon.
The range of employees at the celebration included sanitation workers, secretaries and assistants whose work at times could be overlooked.
Current employees were recognized for their years of services, dedication and "going above and beyond expectations" with certificates and pins, while retiring employees were bestowed watches.
Retiring employee Linthia Perry was honored with such a watch for her 35 years of work with the city's parks and recreation department.
Perry said if she had to, she would do it all over again, but was ready for retirement.
"I'm going to spend time with my grand babies and enjoy them a little bit more," Perry said.
Retired employees also attended the event and were able to touch base with former friends and acquaintances from their departments.
Retired employee Ellen Shelley worked for 45 years as the Clerk of Court for the municipal court of Aiken County. While she and her husband now live in Lexington, they returned to Aiken for the event.
"We love it," Shelley laughed. "They've done this for 45 years plus, and we get to see people we haven't see in a while. It's really great."
The event concluded with individual awards for certain members of the city, including Public Safety officer Travis Wright.
Wright assisted a family from outside Aiken earlier in 2019 after their car broke down. He helped them find food and shelter and get back on their feet during their time of need.
Wright could not attend the event, but the award was accepted in his honor.
Officials each gave a short speech on the importance of city employees, including City Council member Kay Brohl, who said despite being the "new kid on the block," she still recognized that Aiken's workers were the ones that "get the job done."
"You defiantly make us (council) very proud. I want you to know that," said Brohl. "It's reassuring for me to have you out there taking care of our community. It's a very invaluable thing that you do. You make a real impact on people's lives."