The city of Aiken has extended the deadline for business license renewals to Aug. 31.
The extension is an attempt to provide businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic some relief as they continue to recover, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said in an official news release.
“Our businesses are vital and cherished elements of our community," Bedenbaugh said. "This is just one action that the city has taken to provide some relief to our businesses.”
Businesses will have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 to renew their business licenses without penalty.
The cost of renewing a business license varies depending on the type of business and the number of gross receipts it has.
A late penalty of 5% will be added to the amount due if the renewal amount is not paid by the due date.
That late penalty will continue to accrue monthly until paid.
For more information on business license renewals, contact the city of Aiken Business License Department at 803-642-7642.
The city of Aiken Business License Department is located on the first floor of the City Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.
Payments can be made in person, mailed or dropped at the drop-box across the street from the Municipal Building.
A mask or face covering is required to enter the Municipal Building.