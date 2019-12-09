The City of Aiken isn’t moving forward with a plan to enter into a public-private partnership with WTC Investments LLC involving the redevelopment of the old Aiken County Hospital property.
But the city does want to work with Aiken County on another partnership that would provide funding for removing a telecommunications tower from the site and building a new one elsewhere.
That would make the land easier for WTC to redevelop.
With the city/WTC public-private partnership, there would have been an investment of roughly $12.5 million by the city through several different financial strategies, including a multi-county business park arrangement that would have included a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement.
In March, Aiken County Council gave final approval to an ordinance that authorized the county to sell the old hospital property on Richland Avenue West in Aiken to WTC for $1.1 million.
That deal on the 9.33-acre parcel is still pending.
“At this point, we are not proceeding with the public-private partnership,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told the Aiken Standard last week.
The partnership first was discussed by City Council during a work session in August. According to City Council documents, WTC reached out to the city about the arrangement, which needed the cooperation of the county and the Aiken County Public School District.
Bedenbaugh and Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon later presented the proposal to County Council during an executive session held by that panel.
Bedenbaugh, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian and County Council Chairman Gary Bunker declined to discuss what happened during that session.
But Bunker said in a telephone interview Monday that he didn’t like the plan.
“I thought that it was not a good idea because I do not think that the county should be participating in incentive programs outside of industrial development,” Bunker said. “I think the highest and best use of incentives are the manufacturing projects that we do, and I get very concerned when I see incentives being proposed for things like apartments or retail or hotels.”
In such public-private partnerships, “you are giving a competitive advantage over all the rest of the developers,” he continued. “If you give an incentive to one hotel owner, you are giving an advantage to that hotel owner over every other hotel owner. I just do not think that is good public policy.”
Bedenbaugh described the public-private partnership plan as “theoretical” and said that City Council never took any official action on it in the form of an ordinance.
During County Council’s meeting 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center, however, the first reading is scheduled on an ordinance that would create a multi-county business park and involve an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the City of Aiken.
“The purpose of the multi-county business park is to reimburse the City of Aiken and Aiken County for the costs associated with the tower’s removal,” Bunker said.
S.C. Educational Television, or ETV, owns the tower.
“No matter who we talked to (about purchasing the old hospital property), everybody said that it (the tower) has got to be removed for it to work,” said Killian in a telephone interview last week. “We’ve got to get the tower off the property because it makes it (the land) more marketable.”
The City of Aiken is providing the land where the new tower will be located, and ETV is providing $145,000. For now, the county will be taking care of the rest of the expenses, Killian said.
“It’s kind of a moving target,” he added. "We’re guessing $700,000 or $800,000 (for the total cost).”
Bunker explained how the multi-county business park would work.
“Once the property gets redeveloped, it will be creating a larger property tax stream, and we will be able to tap into that property tax stream specifically from the redevelopment of that parcel and reimburse ourselves from that stream,” he said. “It would need to be redeveloped and there would have to be an increase in property value before any stream could be generated.”
Bedenbaugh said the City of Aiken would like to receive reimbursements through the multi-county park for the construction of an access road to the land where the new tower will be located and “related improvements.”
In addition, the city also wants to receive reimbursements for “some improvements in the immediate vicinity around the property on Richland Avenue,” Bedenbaugh said.