The city of Aiken is exploring a potential grant that could help fund future sidewalk development projects in some of Aiken's most needed areas.
The sidewalk projects would be focused primarily on filling in sidewalk gaps in these areas and building onto spaces of sidewalk that suddenly cut off to create a more complete walkway.
The Aiken City Council at its July 13 work session conducted a preliminary review of potential areas where sidewalk maintenance and new sidewalk additions are needed.
The grant money issued through the Transportation Alternatives Program [TAP] was identified in a Augusta Regional Transportation Study [ARTS] meeting last month, where members Mayor Rick Osbon and Councilmember Andrea Gregory were in attendance.
ARTS is a bi-state planning organization that encases the Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia, and Aiken County urbanized areas.
TAP currently has $500,000 in grant money available and can be highly competitive to obtain, said Jennifer Bihl, the city's on-call traffic engineer who presented the grant idea at the work session.
The grant money is on the table not only for Aiken County, but for other municipalities throughout the state as well.
Bihl suggested that councilors only pursue less-costly sidewalk projects for the time being due to the cost that adds up from ramping, drainage and right-of-way.
"Sidewalk projects have the potential to be more expensive than you think," Bihl said. “The further along you can get some of these projects the more attractive they are for grant opportunities."
So far, ARTS has identified eight potential areas that the funding can be used for:
• Abbeville Avenue N.E. between Sumter Street N.E. and Williamburg Street N.E.
• Abbeville Avenue N.E. between Williamsburg Street N.E. and Beaufort Street N.E.
• Orangeburg Street N.E. between Carver Terrance N.E. and Hammond Williams Park
• Orangeburg Street N.E. between Hampton Avenue N.E. and Carver Terrance N.E.
• Edgefield Avenue N.E. between Kershaw Street N.E. and Sumter Street N.E.
• Dupont Drive N.E. between Aiken High School and Bennett Avenue
• Colleton Avenue S.E. between Charleston Street Playground and St. Noah Church
• Colleton Avenue S.E. between S. Boundary Avenue S.E. and Charleston Street S.E. via Berkley Street S.E.
Should the city receive a grant for the project, they would need to match it by 20 percent, Bihl said, due to the grant being federally funded. The grant would then cover the remaining 80 percent cost of the chosen project.
The next call for project applications is in the fall, which allows city council a few months to make a final decision on which sidewalks award money may be used for.
Both Obson and Gregory were adamant about getting funding for the project.
"We need to start connecting our city," Gregory said during the work session.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh stated at the work session that he was optimistic that the city could acquire funds for some of the projects during this round, and expressed an interest in the Collection Avenue S.E. project.
“That whole area is one that we are looking at, as well as the Perry Memorial Park and Smith-Hazel area,” Bedenbaugh said Monday.
A larger long-term project includes the connection from Owens Street from Dougherty Road to Whiskey Road and Beaufort Street from Rudy Mason Parkway to Hammond-Williams Park.
The project, for now, is too large and expensive to qualify for the grants the city is pursuing and could have the potential for a capital sales tax project, Bihl said.