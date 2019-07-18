To celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month, the City of Aiken will be hosting free public events at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center throughout July.
National Parks and Recreation Month has been recognized since 1985, when it was created by the National Recreation and Parks Association. Its purpose is to illuminate the "vital and powerful role local parks and recreation, play in conservation, health and wellness, and social equity efforts in communities all across the country," according to a press release from the City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department.
“July is the perfect time to highlight all the benefits parks and recreation provides right here in Aiken, South Carolina," said Sam Radford, recreation program supervisor in the press release. "Our local parks and recreation directly contribute to reduced obesity rates, an improved ecosystem and increased property values.”
On July 26, the fitness room will be free at Odell Weeks from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. On July 29, there will be free volleyball from 4 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the center.
Weekly events also are being held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center at Eustis Park. Some of the programs require a fee or registration, but many are free to the public.
Radford said much of the outdoor use of parks and recreation is "passive," meaning people utilize the outdoor facilities at their own leisure.
Many of the city-organized programs, such as those put on as a part of National Parks and Recreation month, take place indoors to protect people from the heat.
"A good portion of our parks and recreation programing takes place inside our facilities," Radford said. "We want to capitalize on our indoor programing during the summer (when) temperatures are highest."
However, the department continues to encourage the use of the outdoor facilities.
The NRPA is also encouraging participants of parks and recreation programs to share in the national Game On campaign for parks and recreation with the hashtag #GameOnJuly.
For more information about Parks and Recreation Month activities in Aiken and other events, call the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 803-642-7631, Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 803-642-7634, the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center at 803-643-2181, the Aiken Visitor’s Center and Train Museum at 803-293-7846 or visit the department's Facebook page.