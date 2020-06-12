Kemper Downs, a residential neighborhood on Aiken's Southside, is expanding.
The Aiken City Council gave initial approval for the development of the second phase of the neighborhood Monday; however, council members asked the developer to address speeding and traffic concerns from local residents before final approval for the project is given.
The developer is looking to build a second phase of 74 units on 27 acres located off Pine Log Road and Richardson's Lake Road.
Of the 74 units, 32 are proposed to be single-family units of three- and four-bedroom homes while 42 are proposed to be attached single-family dwellings in 14 two-story triplex units.
The development is planned to include an approximately 3,500-foot walking trail composed of an all-weather surface, a ½-acre dog park with a watering station, and over 10 acres of wooded open space in lieu of a sidewalk.
The concept plan shows only one point of access to the new development connecting to Bay Meadows Drive, which is the most direct route for entrance and exit onto Pine Log Road.
The Aiken Planning Commission reviewed this request for annexation and concept plan approval at its May 12 meeting with a 6-to-1 vote, recommending approval of the plan with a series of conditions.
One condition included that speed humps be included in the development plan for the project subject to approval by the City Engineer and Department of Public Safety.
The existing Kemper Downs units are also close to the Southwood neighborhood near Alpine Drive near Pine Log Road, bringing concerns of traffic congestions to local residents, with many sending letters of concern to the city.
Andy Mettlen, an Aiken resident who lives off Bay Meadows Drive, noted at the June 8 City Council meeting that the new units would only have one entrance and one exit, which has the potential to create a cluster of traffic onto Pine Log Road.
"At certain times of the day ... Pine Log can get busy, and we're basically going to be doubling the size of the subdivision there who are going to be entering and exiting," Mettlen said.
City Council member Kay Brohl said there was a lot of on-street parking at the existing Kemper Downs apartments, adding to the tight conditions.
The concept plans for the new units state new driveways will be larger to cut back on-street parking.
The city is expected to take up second reading on the development at a future meeting.