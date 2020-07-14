A resolution passed by the Aiken City Council will no longer require job seekers to reveal their criminal history on applications.
Aiken City Council unanimously passed on Monday night a "ban the box" resolution – ultimately removing the box on applications for city government jobs that asks for an individual's criminal history .
The process still calls for a background check that includes criminal history, but this is conducted later in the application process, usually after a conditional offer has been made to an applicant.
"This protects the employer from negligent hiring and to make sure they are picking the right candidate for the right job," said Eugene White, president of the Aiken County NAACP branch, who presented the proposal to the council. "The applicant has the opportunity to explain any criminal history … and to explain if the crime they committed in the past has anything to do with the job they are applying for."
"Ban the Box" is a national campaign by advocates for ex-offenders aimed at removing the check box on employment applications that asks if applicants have a criminal record.
White cited recent studies by the Department of Labor in his discussion and stated that 60% of newly released offenders are unable to find employment.
"These individuals have paid their debts to society, their time, money or both; and yet they still find barriers to finding gainful employment and employment that pays a livable wage," White said.
In 2014, African Americans constituted 2.3 million, or 34%, of the total 6.8 million correctional population, according to the NAACP
There are 70,000 people released from facilities each year who are ready to go to work, but most are unable to find a job within a year of being released, he said.
"New releases are a third less likely to repeat [their crimes] if they can find gainful employment and move their local economy forward," White said.
The problem, White said, is with the criminal history box on most applications.
"When you check that box, statistics say you are 50% less likely to be called in for an interview," he said.
The "ban the box" effort isn't a new concept, White said. At least 29 states and 150 municipalities have adopted the concept, as well as businesses like Target, Starbucks and Walmart.
Lester Young, a community leader for JustLeadershipUSA, is an advocate for the "ban the box" movement.
At the age of 19, Young was given a life sentence for a violent crime with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years. In May 2014, 22 years and 5 months after his sentence, Young was released on parole at the age of 41.
While searching for work, he was denied employment not due to his lack of skill, but due to his record.
"The crime I committed at 19 years old does not define the 41-year-old individual I was in this process," he said.
Ultimately, "ban the box" allows released felons and those who are waiting to be released a chance to change their lives for the better, Young said.
"When you give someone a job, you give them an opportunity," Young said. "When you give someone a chance, as far as employment, you change their lives."