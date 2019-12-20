The City of Aiken public offices and services will be changed after Dec. 23 for the holidays.
City offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25.
City offices will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26, at 8:10 a.m.
Garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 24, as scheduled.
The city landfills and recycling drop-off centers will also be open on Dec. 24 but will be closed on Dec. 25.
Collections will be delayed one day during the remainder of the week due to the Christmas holiday.
Due to the heavy leaf season, yard debris may not be picked up as scheduled. However, the collection of yard debris is steady and ongoing.
Additionally, city offices as well as city landfills and recycling drop-off centers will be closed on New Year's Day.