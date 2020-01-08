The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee is currently accepting funding requests for tourism-related projects that will take place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
The grant will cover marketing expenses reaching outside a 50-mile radius of Aiken, with the purpose being to promote tourism in the Aiken area. State Accommodation Tax Grants are available for qualifying nonprofit or government organizations.
All applications, by mail or in person, must be received at The City of Aiken Municipal Building by 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Interested organizations should contact the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department for a handbook and application.
For more information or to request an application, call Mary Rosbach at 803-644-1902, email mrosbach@cityofaikensc.gov or visit www.cityofaikensc.gov.
Applications submitted by mail should be returned to: City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, Attn: Mary Rosbach, A-Tax Grant Program, P.O. Box 1177, Aiken, SC 29802.