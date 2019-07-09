A City of Aiken sanitation employee who was struck Monday by a vehicle on York Street is improving.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Tuesday afternoon that Kyle Hartley's outlook is “much more optimistic.”
“In the immediate aftermath of the incident due to a very quick response by a city employee and other individuals, they were able to provide first aid before public safety and EMT got there to transport him to the hospital,” Bedenbaugh said. “I'm very thankful for that.”
Hartley, 17, was hit by a vehicle Monday morning on York Street near the Vocational Rehabilitation Department, according to Aiken Public Safety.
Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said Monday Hartley was working off the sanitation truck when he was hit. During a Monday night City Council work session, Bedenbaugh said the employee was in intensive care at University Hospital in Augusta.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Hartley was charged with driving too fast for conditions, said Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Because Hartley is a City of Aiken employee, South Carolina High Patrol is investigating the collision, Mahoney said Monday. He added the Aiken Public Safety collision team will conduct a thorough reconstruction of the collision to go along with Highway Patrol's investigation.