Several City of Aiken boards, commissions and committees have welcomed new members and more changes are planned.
Aiken City Council approved the appointment of several individuals to fill vacancies and replace several members at its Jan. 13 meeting.
This is specified by the amended 2017 ordinance of the Aiken, South Carolina Code of Ordinance which states: "... members of boards, commissions, and committees who are appointed by city council shall serve for a period of time to coincide with the current term of the council member who recommended that appointment, unless a shorter term is provided. In the event that members of boards, commissions, and committees have time remaining to serve on a board, commission, or committee following the election or appointment of a new council member, their terms shall expire once the newly elected or appointed council member has appointed that member's replacement in accordance with section 2-142(b)."
The newly elected board, commission and committee members at the Jan. 13 meeting were:
- Brooke Thomas to the Equine Committee
- Mike Naples, who will be filling the position of Robert Brookshire, and Ron Dellamora to the Energy & Environmental Committee
- Charles Mathews, reappointed, and appointment of Stephen Simmons to the Planning Commission
- Lucy Knowles, reappointed to the Design Review Board.
The elected positions would expire Dec. 1, 2021.
New City Council member Kay Brohl nominated the following for several positions on the city boards to be considered and voted on at the Feb. 10 council meeting:
- Dr. Jim Marra for the Energy & Environmental Committee
- Tara Stoker Bostwick and Deborah Taussig Boehner for Equine Committee
- Clayton Clarkson for the Planning Commission
- Karen Papouchado for the Senior Commission
- Lori Comshaw for the Recreation Commission.