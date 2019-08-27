Improvement work at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road, including development of a new Taco Bell, has begun and is expected to be completed in eight months.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the project was able to begin earlier than its original start date on Sept. 3 due to AT&T completing fiber relocation near the intersection earlier than expected.

AT&T still has fiber relocation to do near the Walgreens at the intersection but will complete it once the company's stoppage is over, he said.

The Aiken City Council approved $2.5 million to upgrade the intersection on July 16, 2018.

According to the city's website, the improvements along Dougherty Road will include an additional right turn lane onto Whiskey Road, a new concrete median, new sidewalks, curb and gutter, traffic signal modifications and a closed pipe storm sewer network.

Improvements along Whiskey Road will include upgrades to the existing storm sewer system in place.

In addition to improvements to the intersection, development of a new Taco Bell will coincide with ongoing road work.

According to the city’s website, the project will require approximately 220 days to complete. However, inclement weather could delay construction activities and the project may take longer to complete.

City Engineer John Poole said there is not a detailed schedule for the project, but traffic control will be present and the City of Aiken will continue to update citizens regarding construction activities, closings and signal modifications.