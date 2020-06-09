Aiken is getting an entertainment boost this summer.
City staff have worked with the Aiken Downtown Development Association to allow for street performances, also known as busking, to be conducted within Aiken's city limits.
Busking is allowed in larger cities in South Carolina and around the country, and can include performances like playing an instrument, juggling and magic tricks.
Aiken City Council members passed the ordinance at their Monday night meeting after addressing concerns such as locations for performances and criteria performers will need to meet.
Performers will need to undergo a criminal background check and acquire a special permit, which is $25 and lasts until June 30 of each year, before being allowed to perform. No business license will be required unless the performer will be selling goods or products.
Buskers may perform from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all days of the week.
Busking will be allowed within all city limits; however, only specific locations in the Downtown Business zone have been approved:
• On Barnwell Avenue at Flanigan’s Ice Cream Shoppe
• On Laurens Street at New Moon Cafe
• On Laurens Street at Wells Fargo Building
• On Laurens Street at 100 Laurens St.
• On Hayne Avenue at Osbon’ s Cleaners
• On Laurens Street at Lionel Smith Ltd.
• On Newberry north of The Alley
• Bank of America Building
• Park Avenue at The Alley behind Nandinas
• Park Avenue Parkway between Laurens/Newberry streets
• Park Avenue Parkway between Newberry/Chesterfield streets
• Park Avenue Parkway between Chesterfield/York streets
• Park Ave. Parkway between York/Fairfield streets
• Park Ave. Parkway between Fairfield/Union strets
• In front of the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum
• In Gyles Park.
Locations are on a first-come, first-served basis. If someone would like to perform at a certain location, they should contact the city manager's office for prior approval at 803-642-7654. The city manager's office will also make determinations on appropriate amplification equipment.
Performances at other public properties, such as city parks, will be allowed as long as they do not conflict with reserved events.
Street performances are not permitted within 50 feet schools, hospitals, funeral homes or courthouses. No performance may occur within 50 feet of the property line of a cemetery, as specified in the city's ordinance.
Performances on private property, such as business parking lots, will be regulated by the performer(s) gaining permission from the property owner before applying for the special permit.