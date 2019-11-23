The 28th Annual Christmas in Hopelands event will transform Hopelands Gardens into a winter wonderland.
The city's annual Hopelands Gardens holiday event will take place every night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-23 and Dec. 26. The event will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas in Hopelands features over 100,000 twinkling lights over two miles of walking paths.
"Guests can spend time with friends and family as they stroll through Hopelands Gardens, taking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season, while sipping hot cocoa or apple cider," according to a news release from the City of Aiken. "This enchanting walk-through exhibit features over 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays."
The Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame, The Doll House, Rye Patch and the Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy.
The Rye Patch Stables feature the exhibit “Aiken’s Historic Horses.”
Complimentary refreshments will be served in the Hall of Fame courtyard and outside of the Guest Cottage near Rye Patch. S’more kits are available for purchase for $5 (cash only) at Rye Patch, where visitors can roast marshmallows at the s’more pit.
Rye Patch will be the destination for fun holiday activities for children. On select nights, Santa or Mrs. Claus will be present to hear children’s Christmas wishes and take photos.
Children also will be able to make a keepsake to take home. Parents must accompany children at all times. Rye Patch will also host a Labyrinth display where guests can learn more about the Labyrinth in Hopelands.
Live entertainment will be held at 7 p.m. on select nights, either on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage or throughout Hopelands Gardens when traditional Christmas caroling takes place.
Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.
All guests should use the shuttle service to Hopelands available each night. Event parking will be located at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. A shuttle service will run from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The last shuttle to view Christmas in Hopelands leaves Citizens Park at 8:45 p.m.
General public parking is not allowed at Hopelands, Rye Patch, Fermata Club or The Green Boundary Club. Handicap parking is available at 135 Dupree Place. No animals are allowed on shuttle vehicles.
There is no cost to enter the event or to utilize the shuttle service.
While Christmas in Hopelands is a free event, donations are accepted and are used to help support the growth of the program. Donation boxes are located at each entrance. Donations may also be mailed to: City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department Christmas in Hopelands, P.O. Box 1177, Aiken, SC 29802.
In the case of inclement weather, Christmas in Hopelands may be canceled. To check on the event's status, call the Rain Out Hotline at 803-643-4661. Information also will be available on City Channel 4 on Atlantic Broadband or online at cityofaikensc.gov.
If someone in your party needs to borrow a wheelchair to enjoy the program, call 803-642-7631 ahead of time to reserve one.
For more information, call the PRT Department at 803-642-7631.
Christmas in Hopelands performance schedule:
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. each night.
• Dec. 15 — Hillview Baptist Church Choir
• Dec. 16 — Aiken Kinderchoir & Bound to Sing
• Dec. 17 — Tim Gidley
• Dec. 18 — Aiken Youth Orchestra
• Dec. 19 — Suzuki Strings of Augusta
• Dec. 20 — Town Creek Baptist Church & Academy
• Dec. 21 — Littlest Christmas Tree Light Show Spectacular
• Dec. 22 — Harmony River Chorus
• Dec. 23 — Josh Martin, Edward Phillips & Friends