Christmas in Hopelands will be canceled tonight due to inclement weather.
The event will reopen Wednesday at 6 p.m. should the weather permit, the City of Aiken said in a release.
Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Midlands of South Carolina and the Central Savannah River Area of Georgia.
Showers and a possibly thunderstorm are expected in Aiken County that are expected to end around 5 p.m. tonight, followed by scattered showers after 5 p.m. and throughout the night.
Wednesday's weather is expected to be clear with a high of 50.
For more information about the Hopelands Gardens schedule, call 803-642-7631 or email acoffey@cityofaikensc.gov.