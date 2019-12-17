Hopelands Sign, Cookies (copy)
Christmas in Hopelands is canceled Dec. 17 due to weather.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Christmas in Hopelands will be canceled tonight due to inclement weather.

The event will reopen Wednesday at 6 p.m. should the weather permit, the City of Aiken said in a release.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Midlands of South Carolina and the Central Savannah River Area of Georgia.

Showers and a possibly thunderstorm are expected in Aiken County that are expected to end around 5 p.m. tonight, followed by scattered showers after 5 p.m. and throughout the night.

Wednesday's weather is expected to be clear with a high of 50.

For more information about the Hopelands Gardens schedule, call 803-642-7631 or email acoffey@cityofaikensc.gov.

