Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.