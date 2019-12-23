Christmas in Hopelands will be canceled tonight due to weather.
Hopelands Gardens will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.
Additionally, the National Weather Service has put Aiken County under a flash flood warning until early Tuesday morning.
The warning is also in effect with portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, and Richmond in Georgia, and Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Edgefield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter in central South Carolina.