GRANITEVILLE — Through prayer, tears and song, hundreds remembered the lives of a Graniteville mother and her 1-year-old son at a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve.

Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson died following a shooting Dec. 17.

The initial investigation has led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.

The vigil was held at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Graniteville, a place the Jackson family has worshiped for five generations.

Members of the congregation stood around the Jackson family who were seated just in front of the church's steps.

Pastor James Abraham of Bethlehem Baptist Church opened the vigil and led the ceremony in prayer and song. His voice echoed throughout the neighborhood in Graniteville.

"On behalf of the family we thank you for coming," Abraham said. "I don't know if any of you have been through a tragedy like this before in your family or not but I would like to think that if any of us had to undergo such a tragedy, we would be able to depend on people like you."

Mel'lisha was described as someone who worshiped God and would always serve others.

She was inseparable from her son, Elijah.

Although he was only 1, church members remembered him learning to lift his hands, clap and at times say "A-men" while in church.

"She really loved that baby," Minister Louisiana Sanders with Bethlehem Baptist Church said. "Every time you saw her, you saw the baby. They were always together."

A video released by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office following the crime showed three males firing into the Jackson's home.

One suspect was identified Tuesday as Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island.

Abraham called on the community to report any information related to the crime to authorities.

"I say this and I want somebody to run and tell it," Abraham said. "Anybody that knows anything about this crime and would sit on your hands and not share it with law enforcement, shame on you. Come forward and make sure we get justice for Mel'lisha and Elijah."

Mel'lisha's uncle, Pastor Anthony Hill, spoke at the vigil on behalf of the community.

He read scripture and expressed that the family was grateful for the community's support and that the family trusted in the power of God.

"Out of their death, our desire is that someone would come to know Jesus Christ," Hill said. "We don't want people to leave angry tonight. We want everyone to know God's got it."

Hill echoed Abraham in urging those who know about the murders to contact police.

When asked what the family would like to say to those responsible, Hill expressed forgiveness instantly.

"We forgive you," Hill said. "I pray that in the process of incarceration that you get to know Jesus Christ."

Abraham called on the vigil's attendees to continue to support the family and not to let the conversation end at the vigil.

The church has planned a meeting for Jan. 4 at 2:30 p.m. The meeting's goal is to continue conversations on keeping the community safe.

A GoFundMe account created by the family is still receiving donations for funeral and recovery expenses. The donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-cost-for-mother-and-1-year-old-son.