The Christmas Craft Show in Aiken is a bit smaller this year, but still an easy choice for where to do a little Christmas shopping.
The 49th annual craft show, held by the City of Aiken, began Friday and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
"What's special about this event is all of our items are handmade," said Brooklin Kuipers, who said the vendors at the show are the "best of the best." Those vendors are offering items like Christmas decorations, toys, local honey, candles and more.
This year's show features 116 vendors, pared down from last year's 140-plus.
Kuipers said there are less rooms being used at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center this year.
Gina Snider was perusing the craft show Friday morning with friend Jennifer Beak. The two have been attending the show together for six or seven years now.
"We always come together, we're always here first thing in the morning, and we love to see the local artists and start our Christmas shopping," Snider said.
"Aiken has done such a great job this year I feel like with all the events, and it's so festive. I mean I couldn't be happier, it's been wonderful," she said.
The craft show continues Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Santa Claus will be at the show taking photos all day, offering printed photos for sale.