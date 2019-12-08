The spirit of Christmas filled the brisk air at the Village at Woodside's annual tree lighting ceremony Friday evening.
Lights were hung throughout the gathering area with care, elves greeted children with candy canes and families waited in line to take a photo with Santa Claus.
Christmas music by Leah Savant completed the holiday scene.
In addition to free hot chocolate, visitors were given their photos with Santa for free, Diana Peters, Woodside Development L.P., said.
"We have a photographer come out and everyone gets their photos taken with Santa," Peters said. "The photos get posted and the families can, at no charge, download the photos and have their little Christmas memory."
At 6:30 p.m., the visitors of the village gathered round and counted down from five to light up the Christmas tree that sat in the middle of the venue.
This year, five year old Hudson Abbott was given the honor of plugging in the lights.
Peters said it's moments like these that she looks forward to seeing each year the event is held.
"I look forward to see the photographs each year after this is done," Peters said. "It's fun to see the memories others are walking away with."