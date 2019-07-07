Before Christian Medders found his calling working with young adults in higher education, he didn't even know his position as the assistant director of Student Life at USC Aiken was a job.
“To be honest, I really didn't,” Medders said and laughed.
Medders, 26, who received his bachelor's degree in communication from USCA in 2016, oversees USCA's Greek Life fraternities and sororities.
He manages the Student Union and is involved in homecoming activities. He also oversees orientation for parents and family members and coordinates several leadership programs, including the leadership retreat and leadership banquet.
“The benefit of working in a small office is that I get to do a whole lot,” Medders said.
Medders, a son of Mike and Cheri Medders, grew up in Aiken and went to Chukker Creek Elementary, Kennedy Middle and South Aiken High.
Originally, he didn't plan to go to college at USCA. Right after high school, he went to missionary training school in Atlanta, earning an associate degree in Biblical studies.
“I wanted to go into the ministry,” Medders said.
After returning to Aiken and working at Cedar Creek Church for a few years, Medders decided he wanted to be a teacher and enrolled at USCA with plans to transfer after a couple of years.
But after education didn't work out – Medders talked to Ahmed Samaha, who now is USCA's vice chancellor for Student Life and Services, about his job.
“I went to Ahmed. I said I like working with young people and that he seemed to have a lot of fun with he did, and his eyes lit up. He told me about careers in student affairs,” Medders said.
Medders started working in Samaha's office, coordinating intramurals and working with orientation and student government. That experience led him to graduate school at USC Columbia, where he earned his master's degree in higher education student affairs.
Medders was a graduate assistant and was temporary at USCA before coming on full-time in his position last year.
“It just kind of happened organically, and I've been very lucky and very blessed to have the opportunities I've had,” Medders said. “There aren't a lot of people who are very heavily involved in their undergraduate schools, go to grad school and then also continue to work where they started. I think that gives me a lot of advantages and insight. I already had connections on campus.”
Medders has been on USCA's Alumni Board for the last two years. He's also heavily involved and on the board of the Aiken Downtown Development Association.
Outside work, Medders said he tries “to play golf,” but “not very well.” He also likes to travel, spend time with family and friends and be outside, especially walking his three dogs, Harley, Dakota and Bo, which he shares with his girlfriend, Collytte Cederstrom.
Without hesitation, Medders said working with USCA's students is the best part of his job.
“I really, truly love working with young people – high school and college age,” he said. “There are very few jobs where you have interactions with all kinds of different people. I get to work with students from all kinds of different backgrounds, international students, students from all over the United States.
“I feel like I've been able to get involved and really have an impact on students' lives,” he continued. “That's what I'm passionate about: helping students coming to college and finding out who they are and develop. That way, when they leave, they're very prepared for the real world. If one student looks back and says Christian Medders impacted me, I consider that a win in my book.”