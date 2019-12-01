Three Aiken choral groups under the direction of Diane Haslam will perform songs for the holidays at concerts in December.
The South Boundary Singers men's ensemble will present "Sing We Now of Christmas!" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 961 Trail Ridge Road.
“The performance will feature a variety of beautiful and fun Yuletide songs that will warm your heart and bring back fond memories, including beloved carols and arrangements of holiday favorites,” said Haslam in a news release.
The men's group will be joined by musicians Elizabeth Lindroth, piano; Adam DePriest, violin; Karlton Timmerman, bass; and Jeremy Woodruff, percussion.
Belles Canto, a young women's choir, and Bellini, a girls choral group, will perform "Love and Joy!" at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in Trinity United Methodist Church at 2724 Whiskey Road.
“This Christmas concert will include songs familiar and unfamiliar bursting with holiday spirit,” Haslam said. “These pure, young voices will sing a broad range of styles, with something for everyone, from classical to gospel, jazz to contemporary and more. Come and be filled with some musical joy.”
The concert also will feature a string quartet led by violinist Adam DePriest, as well as pianist Pat Adams, flutist Gretchen Salomone and percussionist Jeremy Woodruff.
The Aiken Singers, a community choir, will present "And Sweet Singing in the Choir…" at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in St. John's United Methodist Church at 104 Newberry St. N.W. The program will feature holiday favorites for the whole family, Haslam said.
“This community group of 50 dedicated singers will present medleys of carols and Christmas tunes, along with opportunities for sing-along moments of your favorite holiday songs,” she said.
The concert also will feature Pat Adams on piano, Mallory Berley on flute, Karlton Timmerman on bass and Jeremy Woodruff on percussion.
Admission is free for all concerts. Goodwill donations will be accepted.