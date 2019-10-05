People hungry for something sweet could stop by a tent known as the Chocolate Carousel during the 31st annual Chocolate Festival in Aiken on Saturday.
During the event held at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School, the Chocolate Carousel offered a variety of treats.
“If somebody wants to eat something now, this is where they go,” said Emily Hanna, vice president of the Catholic Women’s Association, which was in charge of the Chocolate Carousel. “Everything is handmade."
The items for sale included brownies, fudge, cake pops, truffles, cookies and pieces of Kentucky Derby pie.
Customers could also purchase sundaes made with scoops of chocolate and/or vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate syrup.
In addition, sundae buyers could put crumbled Oreos, M&M’s, chocolate sprinkles and rainbow sprinkles on top of their desserts.
“You can satisfy your sweet tooth immediately,” said Mary Ruth Singer, a Catholic Women’s Association member.
There also were many other things to purchase and see at the Chocolate Festival.
The items for sale included brightly colored tail feathers from Joe Tillman’s two male peacocks, Pete and Repeat.
“At the end of July or the beginning of August, they start to shed them, and I pick them up,” Tillman said.
He brought the birds with him from Maryland when he moved to Aiken County five years ago.
“I live out toward Wagener, and they are my alarm system,” Tillman said. “As soon as a car hits the gravel, they start screaming, and my Doberman Pinscher, Blue, runs out of the house and greets whoever is coming up the driveway.”
Bonnie Suitter came to the Chocolate Festival to shop for used books. Hardbacks were $1 apiece and paperbacks were 50 cents each.
“I probably read about two books a week, and I don’t want to spend $30 for a book,” Suitter said. “It’s just too much money. I don’t have to have the newest things out.”
Her husband, Bill, was munching on chocolate chip cookies while she filled her tote bag with purchases.
“He likes to eat, and I like to read,” Suitter said.
Besides used books, the Chocolate Festival offered carnival games and live entertainment. The event also had an international food cafe, a frozen food sale and a bake sale in addition to the Chocolate Carousel and inflatables.
The purpose of the Chocolate Festival was “to raise money for the school for infrastructure and for educational resources,” said the event’s coordinator, Jessica Vargas. “We have to buy new books, and we have to buy new computers. We aren’t able to afford everything by just charging the parents a fee to send their children to the school. We want to make the school better and provide more funds for all the things we want to do.”