Hundreds of people are expected to converge on the small town of Salley on Saturday for the 54th Chitlin' Strut.
The annual event will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade down Main Street ending at the festival grounds on Pine Street. Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance, according to the festival's website at chitlinstrut.com.
Chitlins, made from the small intestine of a pig, are the culinary star of the festival, but lots of other food will be available, including turkey legs and wings, shrimp and shrimp kabobs, fried fish and oysters, chicken tenders, pork skins and oxtail.
Carnival foods, including elephant ears, shaved ice, funnel cakes and fried cheesecake, also will be available.
In addition to food, the festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, carnival rides, a souvenir shop, a hog calling contest and strut dance contest. The Fame Band and Show will headline the Chitlin' Strut with a performance on Main Street on Saturday.
A former mayor of Salley came up with the idea to hold a festival to raise money for the town, and it was decided chitlins would be the central focus of the event, according to a story in the Aiken Standard. Over the years, the festival has become a tradition for many residents.