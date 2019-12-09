Children's Place, Inc. is asking the community to become Guardian Angels to support children in need in the Aiken area.
"The Guardian Angel program is a membership campaign to find the angels in our communities who help fund Children’s Place services at Christmas and throughout the year," said Children's Place Executive Director Peggy Ford. "Members receive a Guardian Angel Christmas tree ornament drawn by one of the children as a reminder of their Christmas-time donations. Those donations pay for the annual Christmas shopping trip, where some of the children and their siblings in need get to pick out warm winter clothes, shoes and other necessities."
Children's Place is a nonprofit that provides trauma services to local children and their families.
Lauren Molony, community outreach director for Children's Place, said some of the children are excited to own belts for the first time, or to receive a winter coat to keep them warm.
"The children served by Children’s Place might wish for the hottest toy or latest digital gadget, but are equally excited about picking out new clothes and shoes to call their own," Molony said.
Last year 94 children benefited from the Guardian Angel program. This year, over 100 children are expected to benefit and the organization's fundraising goal has been marked at $70,000.
For the first time, Children's Place will be taking the children benefiting from the program to shop for clothing in North Augusta as well as Aiken.
“We hope and pray every year that people will join our mission to change high risk to high hope by becoming a Guardian Angel,” Ford said. “But the impact the Guardian Angel program has on our children lasts long after Christmas.”
Funds from the Guardian Angel program will also be put toward sustaining the organization’s programs the rest of the year by paying for education and treatment supplies.
For more information about the Guardian Angel program, including donations, contact Children's Place at 803-641-4144. Donations are tax deductible.